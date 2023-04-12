Roundhouse Services and Storage to expand to Crane, investing nearly $400,000 and creating 10 new jobs

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Roundhouse Services and Storage, a steel pipe storage and fabrication manufacturer, announced today it will expand to Crane, investing nearly $400,000 and creating 10 new jobs. The company will refurbish a 25,000-square-foot facility on 30 acres of land to function as a trans-loading facility.

“Missouri continues to attract leading employers who recognize our state as an ideal business location,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our low costs, dedication to a stronger workforce, and commitment to improving infrastructure are producing results and growing our economy. We welcome Roundhouse Services and Storage to Crane as it creates jobs and improves lives for Missourians in the area.”

“After running similar successful operations in Arkansas, Kentucky, and Montana, we felt that Missouri would be a great choice for our next venture as it has so many resources to offer,” said Bert Cohen, President of Roundhouse Services and Storage. “Roundhouse Services and Storage has been welcomed into the state with open arms. Our business, steel pipe storage and trans-loading, fills a gap that has been lacking for some time in the Midwest and central regions of the United States. We feel the greater Springfield area is centrally located and has a wonderful mix of talented people and great infrastructure. We look forward to our growth in the city of Crane, and we encourage other enterprises to consider Missouri for their expansion plans.”

“Roundhouse Services and Storage’s new facility is great news for Crane and the Southwest region,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “To create opportunities for Missourians to prosper, it’s vital that we support the growth of both new and existing businesses. We look forward to the positive impact this company’s investment will bring to the local community and its families.”

For this expansion, Roundhouse Services and Storage will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

