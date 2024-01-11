Round 2: Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued for north Missouri

Residents in parts of north-central and northwest Missouri are advised to brace for a winter storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for counties along the Iowa/Missouri border. That warning is already in effect, starting at 2:47 am Thursday, January 11, 2024. The warning expires on Friday, January 12 at 9:00 pm.

The weather service is forecasting snow with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and wind gusts reaching 40 mph. This weather event could significantly impact travel, especially during morning and evening commutes.



Counties under the Winter Storm Warning:

Atchison

Gentry

Harrison

Holt

Mercer

Nodaway

Worth

Simultaneously, a Winter Weather Advisory will take effect for several counties in north Missouri on Thursday afternoon. The advisory begins at 3 pm on Thursday, January 11, and expires on Friday, January 12 at 9:00 pm. The areas under the Winter Weather Advisory are expected to see mixed precipitation, including snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.

Counties under the Winter Weather Advisory:

Putnam

Schuyler

Buchanan

Daviess

De Kalb

Grundy

Adair

Carroll

Chariton

Linn

Livingston

Macon

Randolph

Sullivan

Travelers in these regions should be prepared for slippery road conditions and are advised to slow down and use caution. High winds may cause additional hazards, such as falling tree branches.

For emergency travel, it is recommended to carry an extra flashlight, food, and water. Current road conditions can be obtained by calling 511 or checking MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map.