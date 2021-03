Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Rothville resident was hurt early Saturday when the pickup truck he was driving traveled off the road two miles east of Sumner on Route E, hit an embankment and overturned.

Twenty-year-old Ethan Bell was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries.

The vehicle was demolished.

Bell was accused of driving while intoxicated and not wearing a seat belt.

Related