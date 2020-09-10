A Rotary Literacy Night next week will feature two women Rotarians, one of which is a Trenton native.

Martha Hoffman Goedert will share her experience in setting up a birthing center in Haiti during “Together, We Empower: New Generations for Hope” on Zoom the evening of Monday, September 14th at 6 o’clock. The other speaker, Razia Jan, will talk about the turmoil in her home country of Afghanistan that prompted her to start a free school for girls.

Goedert is a member of the Morning Rotary of Omaha where she is president-elect. She received a Master’s of Science in Nursing, a certificate and later PhD as a Nurse/Midwife. Her career emphasis has been vulnerable populations. Her experience involves service in Ethiopia, Togo, Haiti, Uganda, Kenya, Mali, India, and Tanzania.

Goedert recently was an Ambassador’s Distinguished Scholar in Ethiopia. She teaches lifesaving skills globally.

To sign up for Rotary Literacy Night on Monday, you can CLICK HERE.

