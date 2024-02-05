Rotary District Governor addresses Trenton club

“Create Hope in the World” is the current theme for Rotary International. Randy Steinman of Independence is the Rotary District 6040 Governor. He visited Trenton to speak at a meeting of the local Rotary Club.

Steinman challenged members to focus on four areas of hope: physical health, mental health, economic health, and community health.

Steinman discussed Rotary’s Polio Plus Society, where members pledge $100 per year to the foundation until the goal of eradicating polio worldwide is met. As of his remarks, Steinman said 188 Rotarians have made the pledge. The Trenton club has three members making the Polio Plus pledge: Chris Hoffman, Phil Hoffman, and Don Purkapile.

The district has also partnered with Team Fidelis to address the mental health needs of veterans. Steinman reported that the district is using Global Grant funding to establish a loan program to help impoverished women in Santo Domingo start their own businesses. Additionally, he announced that the district is working to establish a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to accept donations that can be used to assist communities that have suffered a disaster.

Randy Steinman is the 2023-24 district governor for 56 clubs in northern and western Missouri. Among the local clubs, besides Trenton, are Princeton, Milan, Unionville, Brookfield, Marceline, Chillicothe, Gallatin, and Bethany.