Rotary District 6040 Chairman talks grants at Trenton meeting

The Rotary Global Grant program was the focus at the Trenton Rotary Club’s meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25, hosted in the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic led the meeting, with Dan Wilford offering the prayer and Brian Upton serving as the sergeant at arms.

Jackie Soptic introduced Pat Knauss, the Rotary District 6040 Global Grants Chairman. Knauss outlined the program’s capacity to enable clubs to collaborate internationally on projects aligned with Rotary’s seven areas of support. She explained that the funding for these grants is sourced from donations to Rotary, which are invested for three years. The interest earned is then used to support these initiatives. Grants begin at $30,000 and do not require a matching contribution from the requesting local club. Knauss shared her experience with a project her club in Liberty undertook and encouraged the Trenton club to consider initiating a similar project.

A thank you note from the Salvation Army was shared during the business meeting, expressing gratitude to the club for their volunteer work as bell ringers during the Christmas fundraising campaign.

The Trenton Rotary Club will welcome District Governor Randy Steinman as the speaker at their next meeting on Feb. 1, with Elizabeth Gibson acting as the program chair.

