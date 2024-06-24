Rotary Club hears from Pastor Del Weyer about first responder support

Share To Your Social Network

Pastor Del Weyer presented the program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, June 20, held at the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided over the meeting, Dan Wilford gave the prayer, and Martha Goedert served as the sergeant at arms.

Program Chairman Steve Taylor introduced Weyer, who shared his experiences as a chaplain for first responders in Trenton and Grundy County. Weyer, the pastor of the First Assembly of God Church in Trenton, explained that his involvement began after a “ride-along” with the Trenton Police Department. Former Police Chief Tommy Wright invited him to work with first responders. His first incident was a tragic fire where four children died. From this and other incidents, Weyer learned that his primary role as a chaplain was to be a “sounding board” for those affected, particularly the first responders. He noted the difficulty first responders have in sharing their experiences with others, especially their families. Having a chaplain provides them with an outlet to “talk it out” and receive words of comfort when needed.

During the business meeting, it was announced that the installation ceremony for the 2024-25 officer team and board members would occur at the June 27 meeting. The new officers are Scott Sharp, president; Kassie Hodge, president-elect; Elizabeth Gibson, secretary; Cole Soptic, treasurer; Jackie Soptic, past president; and board members Laure Danner, Kristi Harris, Doug Tye, Chris Hoffman, Don Purkapile, LaTasha Cunningham, Elizabeth Gibson, and Brian Upton.

Chris Hoffman provided an update on Bright Futures Trenton’s recent purchase of a building. The Rotary Club plans to apply for a Rotary district grant to purchase and install shelving units in the building, which will be used for storage of Bright Futures items.

In addition to the installation of officers and board members, the program at the June 27 meeting will feature new Grundy County Conservation Agent AJ Musche.

