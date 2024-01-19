Brookfield man pleads guilty to felony distribution to minors in Linn County

January 19, 2024
A Brookfield man pleaded guilty in Linn County Circuit Court on January 16 to two counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance to a person less than 17 years of age.

Twenty-five-year-old Austin Meeks’s plea was pursuant to a plea agreement. He was sentenced to seven years in the Department of Corrections on each count. The sentences are to run concurrently with each other and consecutively with a four-year sentence in another case involving third-degree domestic assault.

Court information accuses Meeks of distributing methamphetamine to juveniles in February of the previous year.

