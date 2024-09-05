Share To Your Social Network

Ronald Dee Friesner, age 77 years and 7 months, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024, at the Hospice House in North Kansas City Hospital. Born on January 27, 1947, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Jack Edward and Inez Irene (Balcom) Friesner, Dee was a lifelong resident of the area and a dedicated community member.

A 1965 graduate of Meadville R-4 High School, Dee married his high school sweetheart, Jeannie Atwood, on November 14, 1965. Together, they made their home on Dee’s family land, where he was a fifth-generation farmer. Dee and Jeannie raised two children and managed hundreds of Hereford cattle. He achieved his dream of transitioning the farm from row crops to a cow/calf operation focused on grassland and hay. In recent years, Dee was working toward his goal of transforming the farm into a wildlife preserve, taking great joy in seeing deer and turkey roam the land.

Dee was a lifelong member of the Meadville United Methodist Church and had a varied career. Besides farming, he owned a furniture store, served as a safety director for M&S Trucking, and worked as a lab tech at WireCo WorldGroup. However, his favorite job was driving a school bus for Meadville School, where he enjoyed connecting with students and the community. Dee also loved reading, solving Sudoku puzzles, hunting, fishing, bird-watching, and playing cards with his “Wednesday Club” friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Louise Muck; his brother, Harold Kay Friesner; a beloved cousin, Bonnie Lea Balcom; his infant grandson, Dakota Aaron Friesner; and brothers-in-law, Jack Cummings and Jerry Beebe.

Dee is survived by his wife, Jeannie; his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Teresa Friesner; his daughter, Gail Young, and her friend, John Shoemaker. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephanie Friesner, Taylor (Mitchell) Pittman, Kolton (Mary) Friesner, Lee (Jessica) Young, Paige (Rhett Warden) Young, Ryan (Courtney Gladbach) Young, Jacob Young; and ten great-grandchildren. Additionally, he leaves behind sisters-in-law, Etsuko Friesner, Ann Beebe, Susie Cummings, Sandy (Andy) Myers; brothers-in-law, Jim (Karen) Muck, Gerry (Joyce) Muck, Larry (Teresa) Muck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Meadville R-4 Schools to support teachers’ classroom needs. Donations can be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, Missouri 64628.

