A rollover crash Wednesday in Gentry County injured an Albany resident four miles west of Stanberry.

Twenty-five-year-old Noah Wilmes sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany.

The pickup was westbound when Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of Highway 136, struck a mailbox, and overturned onto the driver’s side.

The pickup was demolished and the patrol noted he was not using a seat.