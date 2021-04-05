Rollover crash sends two to hospital in Bethany

Local News April 5, 2021 KTTN News
Rollover Crash
Share4
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
4 Shares

Two residents of St. Joseph were taken to the hospital in Bethany following a rollover, single-vehicle, accident Sunday morning five miles south of Bethany.

The driver, 73 year old Lois Sherman, received minor injuries, and a passenger, 74-year-old, Pamela Boeh, had what were called moderate injuries. An ambulance took both occupants to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The northbound car crossed the center of Interstate 35 when the driver over-corrected allowing the vehicle to skid off the east side where it overturned onto its top.

The car was demolished and both occupants of the vehicle were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Post Views: 350
Share4
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
4 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com