Rollover crash in Worth County injures driver

A rollover accident in Worth County Tuesday afternoon injured a resident of Sheridan, Missouri.

William Teager was transported by ambulance to the Saint Francis Hospital in Maryville.

Teager was southbound when the vehicle he was driving began to travel off the west side of Route F. He overcorrected causing the car to cross the center line and continue to the ditch on the east side where it hit an embankment and overturned multiple times coming to a stop on its wheels.

Teager, whom the patrol said was using a safety device, received moderate injuries and the vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, was demolished in the accident two miles to the east of Sheridan.

