Rollover crash in Sullivan County injures driver and three children

A rollover crash on Sunday afternoon injured the driver and three children in rural Sullivan County one-quarter of a mile south of Winigan.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for the driver, 32-year-old Chelcee Billups of Green Castle who was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. Three passengers from Green Castle were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Injuries were listed as moderate for girls ages ten and six as well as a three-year-old boy.

The car went off the right side of Highway 129, struck a fence, and overturned,

The vehicle was demolished and all occupants were using safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan County Ambulance, and the Green City Fire Department.