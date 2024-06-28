Share To Your Social Network

Robert (Bobby) Eugene Smith, 97, of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away at home on June 25, 2024.

Bobby was born on December 23, 1926, in Gilman City, Missouri, the son of the late George and Eva Smith. He graduated from Gilman City High School in 1944. Immediately following high school, Bobby was drafted into the United States Army and entered basic training at Camp Fannin, Texas. Bobby served in World War II in Japan three months after the atomic bomb was dropped on the city of Hiroshima. He spent a little over a year working with the 564th Engineers Division destroying weapons of war left by the Japanese army.

After returning home from the military, Bobby married Peggy Nichols of Breckenridge, Missouri, on December 3, 1947. Together, Bobby and Peggy had two children: David and Vicki. Following his military career, Bobby farmed with his family for 20 years on land between Gilman City and Jamesport. Bobby preferred a John Deere tractor and a Ford pickup to get his work done. He also spent time working for Pioneer Seed, a job that took him and Peggy on many vacations. They loved to travel together, visiting places such as Alaska, Hawaii, Washington State, and many other states across the US. Later, Bobby worked alongside Peggy at the Jamesport school as a custodian and bus driver. They chaperoned proms, went on senior trips, and left a lasting impression on the Tri-County School during their time there.

He worked a side job mowing yards for the “old people” of Jamesport until 2019.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eva Smith; his brother, William (Billy) Smith; and his son, David E. Smith.

Bobby is survived by the love of his life, Peggy (Nichols) Smith. They were married for 76 years. They reminded everyone around them to enjoy time with their spouse, laugh with each other, love unconditionally, and never stop holding hands on the way to the car.

Bobby is also survived by his daughter, Vicki (Harry) Lockridge of Chillicothe, Missouri; his grandchildren, Jason (Lori) Lockridge of Smithville, Missouri, Amy Hanneman of Smithville, Missouri, Carrie (Jeff) Busse of Meadville, Missouri, David W. (Christina) Smith of Jamesport, Missouri, and Theodore (Jen) Smith of Jamesport, Missouri.

Bobby is survived by his nine great-grandchildren: Kristian (Sarah) Lockridge of Kansas City, Missouri, Sean (Miranda) Smith of Trenton, Missouri, Carly (Brennon) Carey of Chillicothe, Missouri, Rachel (Brad) Kietty of Naples, Florida, Charles H. Sprinkle of Trenton, Missouri, Tyler (Maddie) Smith of Milan, Missouri, Abigail (Joseph) Quintara of Nebraska, Mika Hibner of Trenton, Missouri, and Bailey Smith of Jamesport, Missouri.

Bobby was one of the very few who was able to meet and make memories with his great-great-grandchildren—all ten of them: Emmalynn and Barrett Lockridge, Ella and Eliza Smith, Brooks and Andi Carey, Judah and Amara Smith, Arya Keel, and Lucas Quintera.

Bobby’s legacy will carry on through his daughter and many grandchildren.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bobby and Peggy Smith Legacy Scholarship Fund. A service celebrating Bobby’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Jamesport Baptist Church. The family will begin receiving friends at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, also at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Pilot Grove #1 Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport. (660) 684-6133.

