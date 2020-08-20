Roadway north of 9th and Oklahoma intersection to be repaired when paver returns to Trenton

While about one half of the resurfacing for Highway 6 in Trenton has been done, the sidewalk replacement portion of the project is continuing east of the railroad bridge.

Trenton city administrator Ron Urton has confirmed that the general contractor has moved on to another road project in the area but will return once the sidewalk sub-contractor and the traffic signal crew has completed their work in Trenton.

Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia is the general contractor for the road project

stretching from Interstate 35 to the Muddy Creek bridge in eastern Trenton. A news release late last week from the Missouri Department of Transportation stated the contractor was to begin resurfacing this week on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between Pattonsburg and Bethany (Route C to US 136) and then move to northbound.

Paving with an inch and a quarter asphalt overlay has been done for the portion of the project from Interstate 35 east to Daviess County Route V. When the crews return to work on Highway 6 in Trenton, between the railroad bridge and the city limits at 4th street, Urton said the street will be milled then a two-inch overlay will be applied from curb to curb.

For the portion of Highway 6 from Daviess Route K to west city limits, a MoDOT spokesman previously told KTTN this a separate contract involving a preventive maintenance/scrub seal technique where oil is applied and then a lightweight aggregate is placed on the road to seal cracks in the surface and keep water out.

Upon the general contractors’ return to work in Trenton, City Administrator Urton said a portion of Oklahoma Avenue is to be resurfaced. That location is north of the 9th and Oklahoma intersection to about Grundy County Lumber driveway. That portion currently is owned by the state but under terms of a contract MoDOT has with Trenton, that portion of the street ownership will transfer to the city which will be responsible for future maintenance.

