Roadway into Crowder State Park to be resurfaced

The roadway into Crowder State Park will get a new surface. On Tuesday and Wednesday, August 18 and 19, crews from Vance Brothers, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation will scrub seal Route 128, north of Route 146, in Crowder State Park.

During the scrub seal operation, the roadway will be reduced to one lane with flaggers and a pilot car directing motorists through the work zone. Drivers will experience delays, both directions, as they must wait for a pilot car. Drivers entering from a side road onto the route being sealed must also wait for a pilot car.

A scrub seal is a preventative maintenance treatment that rejuvenates the road surface and helps extend the life of the roadway by filling and sealing cracks in the existing asphalt with an emulsified asphalt/aggregate seal.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares