Road projects get underway on Highway 6 and Sullivan County Route D and FF

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Motorists are seeing projects underway on Highway 6 and Sullivan County Routes D and FF in Green Castle including American With Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements, curb and gutter improvements, as well as some resurfacing.

As a result of the work on Route D, MoDot reports as of April 12, if weather conditions permit, the contractor will close the road between Union Street and Highway 6. The closure is expected to last about one month.

MoDOT says there will be no access to Highway 6 from Route D while the road is closed, so motorists will need to use alternate routes. Crews will begin setting signs for the projects to notify motorists of the work.

Highway 6 itself will remain open to one-lane traffic.

Related