Road closure planned for resurfacing project in Harrison and Daviess counties

Two sections of U.S. Route 69 in Harrison and Daviess counties are getting a new surface this month. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. of St. Joseph to mill and complete surface leveling on U.S. Route 69 between U.S. Route 136 (Harrison) and Route C (Daviess) and between Interstate 35 and Route 6 in Daviess County.

Crews began work Sept. 4 on the portion in Harrison County. The road is narrowed to one lane and motorists are directed through the work zone using flaggers and a pilot car.

On Monday, Sept. 10, they plan to close U.S. Route 69 between I-35 and Route 6 in Daviess County. The road will be closed in short sections, from county road to county road, as work progresses. The entire roadway will reopen each evening. By closing the road around the work, they are able to complete the work faster, under safer conditions, and without a seam in the driving surface, resulting in a better product for drivers and Missouri taxpayers.

Herzog plans to run two crews simultaneously until the project is finished. Both sections are scheduled for completion on or before Sept. 25. Crews will work Monday through Saturday during daylight hours.

With rain predicted for much of this week, the work and closure could be delayed. Schedules are subject to change.