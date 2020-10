S. M. Rissler Elementary School in Trenton will hold a virtual Title 1 fall meeting for parents only.

The program on Tuesday, October 6th at 5 o’clock will allow parents to meet Title 1 staff and provide information on program requirements. There will be a time for questions and comments. There will also be door prizes.

Tuesday, October 6th’s virtual meeting can be accessed by going to meetgoogle.com/qai-mibx-uqv.

