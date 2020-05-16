Rissler Elementary School supply pickup begins Monday

Supply pick up for Rissler Elementary School and prekindergarten in Trenton will start Monday, May 18, 2020.

Students with last names starting with A through G can pick up items in the parking lot near the Rissler gym Monday, H through O Tuesday, and P through Z Wednesday. Anyone who cannot attend those days can pick up items Thursday. The pickup times are 3 to 6 o’clock each day.

Rissler and prekindergarten parents are asked to pull into the parking lot lined up by the Rissler gym doors. School members will bring out school supplies, medicines, field trip money, and other materials that need to be returned to students. Parents will not be allowed in the building.

Anyone with library books or lunch money can drop them off during the pickup times.

