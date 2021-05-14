Rissler Elementary School students to present Spring Music Program

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Students from Rissler Elementary School in Trenton will take part in spring music programs next week.

Music Instructor Rachel Lorenz says kindergarten and first graders will have in-person performances in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on the evening of May 19th. Doors will open for the kindergarten performance at 5:45, and the program will begin at 6 o’clock. Doors will open for the first-grade program at 6:30, and that program will start at 6:45.

Tickets for those shows are limited to three tickets per student. The tickets are to be sent home with students.

Second, through fourth grades will have a virtual program to be recorded in the next week. That program and recordings of the kindergarten and first-grade performances will be sent to families.

