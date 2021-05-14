Rissler Elementary School students to present Spring Music Program

Rissler Elementary School
Students from Rissler Elementary School in Trenton will take part in spring music programs next week.

Music Instructor Rachel Lorenz says kindergarten and first graders will have in-person performances in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on the evening of May 19th. Doors will open for the kindergarten performance at 5:45, and the program will begin at 6 o’clock. Doors will open for the first-grade program at 6:30, and that program will start at 6:45.

Tickets for those shows are limited to three tickets per student. The tickets are to be sent home with students.

Second, through fourth grades will have a virtual program to be recorded in the next week. That program and recordings of the kindergarten and first-grade performances will be sent to families.

