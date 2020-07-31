Rissler Elementary School in Trenton releases guidance on mask use

S. M. Rissler Elementary School in Trenton has released parent guidance on mask use. The information says face masks will be required at the school for the 2020-2021 academic year. It is recommended masks fit snug around the mouth and nose, so a child mask might be needed for younger children.

Students will wear a mask on the bus, during arrival/dismissal, and anytime they leave the cohort classroom. Students will not have to wear a mask in the regular cohort classroom where social distancing protocols can be followed. Masks will also be removed during breakfast, lunch, and recess.

Masks will be worn for special classes if they are indoors, and students move from their primary cohort classroom. Students will be able to remove their masks if special classes are held outdoors, and social distancing protocols can be met. Strenuous activities will be avoided during Physical Education if students are required to wear masks.

Rissler recommends students have at least two masks: one to be worn when the student arrives at school and a back up to be kept in a sealed plastic bag in a backpack. If one mask gets dirty, the masks will be switched out, and the soiled one will be sent home to be laundered. The school will provide lanyards to help students keep track of their masks when they are not in use.

The school encourages parents to talk to their children about the importance of wearing masks and pick out masks together if children refuse to wear masks. Rissler suggests practicing wearing the masks before school starts for longer periods of time to get students used to wearing them.

Parents of students with underlying health conditions are asked to contact the principal to discuss options.

Principal Tiffany Otto notes Rissler will release more information next week on the Return to Learning Plan. Questions should be directed to Otto or Assistant Principal Adriane Todd at 359-2228.

