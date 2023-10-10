Rising trash service prices spark concern at Princeton City Council meeting

The Princeton City Council approved a bid from Midwest Meter on October 9 for a water meter and gas meter project. City Clerk Cory Willett reported that the bid was $289,291.

The council approved a request to adopt a Language Access Plan for Community Development Block Grant purposes. This request came from Lisa Colson of the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. The plan stipulates that information on projects will be provided in multiple languages.

The board approved a reimbursement of $250 for a recent band tax payment to Chuck Herdrich. Willett mentioned that a payment had been requested for six people in the band, but only five attended. Funds were distributed to the five present, and Herdrich requested the remaining money. Willett clarified that Herdrich believed the original request was meant for the band as a whole, regardless of how many members attended.

Council Member Peggy Constable inquired about potential repercussions for constructing a building larger than specified on a permit. Superintendent Greg Goodknight will investigate the property in question.

Bob Prichard and Mike Delameter expressed concerns about the rising prices of Rapid Removal trash services. Willett shared that Prichard mentioned he disposes of just one bag of trash weekly. Additionally, Delameter owns two properties, but only one is occupied. He questioned whether he needed to pay for trash services at both locations.

Willett noted that the city council plans to consult the city attorney about revising an ordinance related to trash service payments.

Community member Nathan Evans brought up questions regarding the future of a former ball field. The topic was discussed, and the city council intends to converse with the Princeton R-5 School District about their plans.

The next Princeton City Council meeting is scheduled for November 13 at 6 p.m.