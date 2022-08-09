Ridgeway teenager charged with two counts of child molestation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Authorities in Daviess County have charged a Ridgeway teenager after an investigation involving the alleged molestation of a child.

Nineteen-year-old Trevor Wayne Bradley of Ridgeway has been charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation allegedly involving a child younger than 12 years old.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports the incident is alleged to have occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Bradley was taken into custody Sunday, however, the arrest warrant was served on Monday.

Bradley was being held in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail without bond.