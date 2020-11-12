Ridgeway R-5 School District implements virtual instruction

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Ridgeway R-5 School District will implement virtual instruction based on the guidance of the Harrison County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

In a letter, Superintendent Jonnie Beavers said no students will be permitted inside the building from November 13th through November 19th as the building is cleaned.

Staff members will still be on the premises for instruction and disinfection. Staff members in quarantine will work from home. Teachers will have office hours that coincide with the normal class schedule. Chromebooks will be sent home with students in first through 12th grades with teacher discretion and approval. Preschool and kindergarten will use packets and other methods.

Meals will be prepared for delivery or pick up. Meals will include lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day and should be ordered the day before from 8 to 3 o’clock. Pick up time is from 11 o’clock to 11:30, and anyone picking up meals cannot be in quarantine.

Students without internet access or who have concerns should contact the Ridgeway R-5 school office.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares