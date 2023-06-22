Ridgeway man sentenced to 8 years in prison on child molestation charge

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Ridgeway resident who entered a guilty plea in March to felony second-degree child molestation was sentenced in Daviess County on June 21st.

Twenty-year-old Trevor Wayne Bradley was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for eight years and was ordered to pay all court costs and his board bill.

Bradley was originally charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age, stemming from August, and he was arrested in August. The prosecutor dismissed one of the child molestation counts in March.

