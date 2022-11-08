Ridgeway man facing sex-related charges in connection with 3 and 5 year old children

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Ridgeway man faces charges in Harrison County related to alleged child molestation of two children.

Online court information shows 69-year-old Jerry Lynn Trammell has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of misdemeanor second-degree child molestation. Bond was set at $250,000 cash only.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that the child molestation incidents happened several years ago when one child was between the ages of three and five, and the other child was between the ages of six and nine.