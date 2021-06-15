Ridgeway man faces multiple charges after threatening to harm wife and 2-year-old daughter

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Ridgeway man faces a few felony charges after he allegedly threatened to harm his wife and daughter.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ryan Lee Wiley has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree harassment.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only. A bond hearing is scheduled for June 16th.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Wiley of saying he would crash a vehicle while his wife and two-year-old daughter were passengers. He is also accused of choking his wife, holding knives to her, and throwing her around. On several occasions, Wiley allegedly held his wife against her will in their house, took her phone, and hid the vehicle keys, so she had no access to help and was unable to leave.

Related