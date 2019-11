A Ridgeway man was arrested late Sunday night on multiple allegations in Harrison County.

The highway patrol reports 53-year-old Kenneth Grashorn was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County law enforcement center.

The patrol has accused Grashorn with felony driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage, as well as alleged careless and imprudent driving.

