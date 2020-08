A Ridgeway resident was arrested late Monday night in Harrison County.

The highway patrol reports 36-year-old Daniel Corrigan Junior has been accused of possession of a controlled substance, listed as methamphetamine; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – alleged prior offender; as well as no insurance and no seat belt use while driving.

Corrigan was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

