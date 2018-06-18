Rider life-flighted after motorcycle crashes near Bevier

A Saint Catherine man received serious injuries Saturday afternoon when he lost control of the motorcycle he was operating north of Bevier. Sixty-six-year-old Clarence Futhey was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

The crash happened three miles north of Bevier on Route O when the southbound motorcycle went out of control on loose gravel at a curve and traveled off the Right side of the road ejecting Futhey from the motorcycle.

Futhey was wearing safety equipment and the motorcycle was demolished.

