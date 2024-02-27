Rider injured in deer-related motorcycle crash north of Macon

Share To Your Social Network

A man was hospitalized following a motorcycle accident involving a deer on Highway O, approximately 7 miles north of Macon, Missouri, on Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 10:00 a.m. on February 27, 2024.

Gail F. Riley, 57, of Huntsville, Missouri, was northbound on Highway O riding a 2014 Yamaha Star when he struck a deer in the roadway. The impact caused the motorcycle to overturn, ejecting Riley in the process. He was wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident.

Emergency services, including the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County EMS, and Macon County First Responders, assisted at the scene. Riley sustained moderate injuries and was transported by MU Air Service to University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.

The motorcycle incurred minor damage and was towed from the scene by Still’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with Lieutenant Behrens and other local emergency services, responded to the accident.

