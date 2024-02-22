Richmond shooting suspect captured in Kansas City

Share To Your Social Network

The Richmond Police Department reports the suspect of the alleged shooting in Richmond on Monday night, February 19, was taken into custody without incident. Thirty-four-year-old Darren Lee Tackett was arrested in Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon, February 21.

In a Facebook Live video on the Ray County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers reported that the arrest occurred at 43rd Street and Paseo Boulevard in Kansas City. He mentioned that the Kansas City Police Department assisted in negotiating with Tackett, and the Richmond Police Department was also present at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department had earlier stated that detectives were following leads related to the shooting, in which one man was shot. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Buchanan Street in Richmond on the night of Monday, February 19.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, who had been shot at least once. He was transported to a Kansas City area hospital with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

Richmond Police Chief Scott Bagley had earlier described the shooting as an isolated incident and requested public assistance in locating Tackett, whom they considered armed and dangerous. Recent online court records indicate Tackett has a Richmond address.

Sheriff Childers acknowledged the support from U.S. Marshals in the investigation and expressed gratitude towards community members who provided information.

