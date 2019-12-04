Richmond man who threatened to kill Livingston County deputy sentenced to prison term

A Richmond man charged with first-degree harassment for allegedly threatening to kill a Livingston County deputy in September pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

A sentence assessment report was waived for 40-year-old Joseph Anderson, and he was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for seven years. The sentence is to run consecutively to all other sentences.

The judge also ordered a request for information per the 120-day program, and Anderson was ordered to pay all court costs, including the board bill.

Civil judgment was entered against him for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund for $10.00.

