Richmond man injured when car strikes utility pole in Ray County

Early Sunday morning, a single-vehicle accident resulted in minor injuries for a man on Vandiver Road, south of New Hope Road in Ray County, Missouri.

At approximately 1:37 a.m. on October 29, 2023, a 2021 Ford Escape, driven by Michael S. Summers, 57, of Richmond, Missouri, encountered trouble when the vehicle began to skid, subsequently running off the left side of the roadway and colliding with a utility pole.

Summers, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported privately to Ray County Memorial for treatment. The Ford Escape suffered minor damage and was towed from the scene by R&L Shoemaker Tow.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene of the crash by members of the Ray County Sheriff’s Department.