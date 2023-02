Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Richmond man sustained serious injuries when the truck he drove slid on ice and hit a tree in Ray County on Thursday morning, February 16th.

Emergency medical services took 44-year-old Scott Skiles to the Liberty Hospital.

The truck traveled west on West 120th Street before it ran off the left side of the road west of North Garner Road and struck the tree.

The vehicle was totaled and the driver did not wear a seat belt.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

