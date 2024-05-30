Share To Your Social Network

Richard Lee Gilpatrick, 85, passed away on May 28, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Richard was born on July 29, 1938, in Harrison County, Missouri, the son of Keith and Roberta (Beeks) Gilpatrick.

He married Veta (Groves) Gilpatrick on February 14, 1956, at the home of Rev. O.D. Hedges in Martinsville, Missouri. To this union, three sons were born: Jerry, Rolan, and Kevin. Richard and Veta were married for 59 years before she died in 2015.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jerry Gilpatrick; a great-great-grandson, Nate Briggs; and a brother-in-law, Kenny Groves.

Richard owned a refrigeration and appliance repair business in Eagleville for many years. After that, he did custom lawn mowing, was a caretaker of the Eagleville Ball Field, and also worked for many years as an attendant for both Boggess Funeral Home and Roberson Funeral Homes.

Richard attended church throughout his childhood with his parents, and in later years enjoyed worshiping at the Eagleville Christian Church with his wife, Veta. Richard and Veta greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and they attended as many of their grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities as they could until Richard’s health prevented it. They also enjoyed hunting, playing cards, eating out, going to the casino, and especially their many fishing trips. For many years, they kept a trailer near Bennett Spring State Park, which became a favorite location for their children and grandchildren to visit and spend time together as a family. Richard enjoyed starting his mornings at the local coffee shop with the guys at the round table. Chyanne Pulliam, the owner, became a granddaughter-at-heart to him.

Survivors include two sons, Rolan (Chris) Gilpatrick and Kevin (Penny) Gilpatrick; daughter-in-law, Linda Gilpatrick Woods; brother, Roger (Georgetta) Gilpatrick; sister-in-law, Verla (Richard Jr.) Fine; sister-in-law, Margaret Groves; eight grandchildren, Josh (Gena) Gilpatrick, Jenna (James) Reddoch, Toni (Mike) Storms, Darci (Klint) Kloepping, Shawna Gilpatrick, Kristen (Tom) Shore, Andrew Gilpatrick, and Braiden Gilpatrick; and 13 great-grandchildren. He also remained close with his daughter-in-law, Leanna Gilpatrick, frequently attending family gatherings at her home.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, Missouri, with Pastor Bruce Williams officiating under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, Missouri, and/or Donor’s Choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, Missouri, 64442.

Related