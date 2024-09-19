Richard Lee Eastin, 82, of Princeton, MO, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Richard was born on December 27, 1941, in Mercer County, Missouri, the son of Olin and Wilma (Higdon) Eastin. He was a graduate of Martinsville High School.

On November 9, 1983, he married Deborah Lynne Baughman in Independence, MO. Deborah preceded him in death on June 6, 2024.

Richard worked for various railroad companies, including Rock Island and Mo-Pac, before ending his career with the Inner-City Chicago Transit System, retiring in 2010.

Richard loved country music, driving through the countryside, and spending time on his small acreage. He thoroughly enjoyed being part of his Bethel Church family.

In addition to his wife, Deborah, he was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Wilbur Doyle Eastin; and a great-grandchild, Terry Stimpson.

Survivors include his two daughters, Brenda L. (Tom) Warren and Betty L. Eastin, both from the Chillicothe, MO, area; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Michelle Wood, of Trenton, MO; stepson, Chad (Alisha) Baughman, of Killeen, Texas; two step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; sister, D. Irene Brown, of Kearney, MO; and nephew, Jason (Nim) Brown, of Fulshear, Texas.

Richard has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2024, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO, where the family will receive friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Monday at Bethel Church in Cainsville, MO. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Freedom Cemetery, Cainsville, MO.

