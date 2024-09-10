Richard Dewight Gerke, 91, of Princeton, MO, passed away Monday, September 9, 2024, at his home.

He was born October 20, 1932, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Conrad and Pearl (Oversteak) Gerke.

Richard graduated in 1950 from high school in Dike, Iowa. He became a farmer and raised Angus cattle.

On February 9, 1991, he married Virginia May Hardesty. She survives of the home.

He was active in the Lutheran Church in Iowa. After moving to Missouri, he attended Modena Baptist Church. Richard’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, and showing cattle.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Jane (Neels) Gerke.

Survivors, in addition to his wife of 33 years, Virginia, are sons Richard (Gina) Gerke of Waterloo, IA, and Dennis (Jusan) Gerke of Waterloo, IA; daughter Linda (Mark) Twiss of Cedar, MN; step-son Danald (Danelle) Greer of Liberty, MO; step-daughters Teena (Michael) Giliberto of Crest Hill, IL, and Tara Greer of Lafayette, IN; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews, and 5 nieces.

Richard has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, at Modena Baptist Church, Modena, MO. Inurnment will be at a later date in Grundy Center, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 10:00–11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Richard Gerke Memorial Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

