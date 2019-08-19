Ribbon cutting to be held at Thousand Hills State Park

Thousand Hills State Park west of Kirksville will have a special event on August 30th.

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony showcasing the new $1.6 million upgrade to the seawall and boat docks on Forest Lake at Thousand Hills State Park. The ceremony begins at 11 o’clock on Friday, August 30th It will be at the Thousand Hills State Park Marina. After the ribbon-cutting, refreshments will be served.

The upgrades to the facility are part of Missouri State Parks’ $16.2 million commitment in 2019 to improve or upgrade structures throughout the parks system.

Thousand Hills State Park is located on State Highway 157 near Kirksville. For more information about the event, contact the Thousand Hills State Park office at 660-665-6995.