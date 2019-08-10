Ribbon cutting at Wright Memorial Hospital to be held for “Memorial Wall”

A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held later this month for the Memorial Wall at Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton.

Senior Director of Advancement for the University of Missouri College of Engineering Matt Osterthun will speak during the Memorial Wall Dedication the afternoon of August 30th at 1:30.

Osterthun will be followed by Chief Executive Officer of the Critical Access Region Steve Schieber during the Doctor J. A. Keuhn Plaque Dedication. Wright Memorial Foundation Development Officer David Bain and Foundation Board Member Reverand Dan Wilford will also be at the event.

A reception in the hospital Education Center will follow the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Ribbon Cutting August 30th.