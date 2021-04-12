Rhonda Vincent to hold only one “Meet and Greet” on Saturday; current ticketholders to be contacted

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Arts Council reports the First Baptist Church has agreed to allow 30 more seats for the “Meet and Greet Listening Party” with entertainer and musician Rhonda Vincent Saturday afternoon, April 17.

Mary Lou VandeVenter says the church’s fellowship hall is now accepting a total of 110 people for the 1 o’clock session. It will likely be the only meet and greet time Saturday with Rhonda Vincent.

Individuals who had reservations for a 7 o’clock evening session are to be contacted to move to 1 o’clock, with tickets remaining $25. Contact Mary Lou VanseVenter of the Chillicothe arts council at 660 646 1173.

Most of the money from the ticket sales will go to Rhonda Vincent to help with producing a new bluegrass CD.

