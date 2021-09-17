Rhonda Vincent to hold “Meet and Greet” at Hy-Vee in Trenton as benefit for the Dream Factory

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An opportunity has been announced for a “Meet and Greet” with Grand Ole Opry member and award-winning bluegrass singer/songwriter Rhonda Vincent when she comes to Trenton.

Before the October 6 concert by Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, she will be available at Trenton Hy-Vee to meet with her fans. The organizer of the concert, Ron Dougan, reports Vincent will be at the Hy-Vee Food Store from 3 until 4 o’clock on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The concert that night is a benefit for the Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri. Doors to the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center will open at 6 pm and the show is at 7. There’s no reserved seating in the Performing Arts Center venue.

Advance tickets remain on sale for $25.00 at the Hy-Vee customer service counter, Trenton Downtown Improvement Association office, and the office of Ron Dougan Insurance. The cost of tickets will rise to $30.00 on the night of the October 6 concert, if any seats remain.

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage are the most awarded band in bluegrass music with 19 international Bluegrass Music Association awards. The group has received 89 awards from the Society for the Preservation of the Bluegrass Music of America.

Vincent also performs on various dates at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

