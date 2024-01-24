Rhonda Gordon named Wright Memorial Hospital Employee of the Quarter

Share To Your Social Network

Rhonda Gordon, a food service worker at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2023. Catherine Hamilton, the administrator at WMH, presented the award to Gordon at a ceremony held in her honor.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families. In her nomination form, Gordon’s coworkers commented, “Rhonda displays excellent teamwork and is always willing to lend a helping hand. She always has a smile on her face and makes her coworkers feel welcome and part of the team. She provides excellent customer service to patients. Rhonda is always willing to pick up extra shifts and complete extra duties in support of her team.”

In recognition of the award, Gordon received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, her photo posted in the hospital, her name engraved on a plaque displayed in the hospital, and recognition in local media.

