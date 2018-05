A date has been announced for a retirement reception for the director of Grundy County Family and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled.

Sam Day is retiring after serving 12-years in the position, guiding a nine-member local board that provides activities and services for developmentally disabled persons.

The public reception will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 on the evening of June 12th at the Friendship Place Apartments on Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton.

