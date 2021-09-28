Retirement banquet set to honor NCMC alumnus Mike Arbuckle

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A retirement banquet will be held to honor North Central Missouri College alumnus Mike Arbuckle. Arbuckle is the senior advisor to the general manager/scouting and player development for the Kansas City Royals.

The event will be at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on October 15th. A meet and greet will be from 5:45 to 6:30 that evening. The banquet will follow.

Tickets will cost $30 per person, $55 per couple, or $150 per table of six. Seating is limited. Reserve tickets by Friday, October 1 by emailing [email protected].

The NCMC Pirates alumni baseball game will be at Burleigh Grimes Field of Trenton the next day, October 16th, at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Related