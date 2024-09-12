Reta Hazel Dearing

Reta H. Dearing, age 91 years, of Milan, Missouri, passed away from this life on September 11, 2024. Reta Hazel Leach was born to Glenn and Mary (Molly) Leach on April 21, 1933, in Milan, Missouri where she graduated from Milan High School with the class of 1951. On July 14, 1951, she married Van Alan Franklin. Four daughters were born into this union. Van and Reta and daughters lived in Illinois until Van passed away in 1960.

Reta then moved her family back to Milan. Eventually, she went to work for Banquet Foods in Milan, where she worked for 26 years until her retirement. On April 15, 1977, she married James Carl Dearing, whom she met through his aunt who worked with her at ConAgra.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Robert Frank Leach; her first husband, Van A. Franklin; her second husband, James C. Dearing; one daughter, Elsie Ann Campbell; nephew, Larry Leach; niece, Patsy Wyant, and a great-granddaughter, Arika McCabe.

Survivors include her daughters: Jean Franklin Venzor (Oscar) of Tampa; Mary McCabe (Steve) of Milan; Pamela Franklin of Milan; son-in-law Steve Campbell of Pollock, Missouri; sister-in-law Vada Sarlo of Sarasota, Florida; grandchildren are Dr. John Venzor of Tampa, Florida; David Venzor (Morgan) of Portland, Oregon; Robin Eddy of Milan; James Wesley Eddy of Milan; Gale McCabe (fiancé Bonny Kissler) of Unionville, Missouri; Andy McCabe (Christina) of Ottumwa, Iowa; Daniel Weaver, of Kansas City; Charlotte Weaver of Callao, Missouri; Joshua Snow, of Milan; Trisha Chaverri (fiancé Tim Tomten) of Kirksville, Missouri; niece Connie McFarland (Larry Hines) of Milan; nephew Ronald Leach (Mimi) of Vancouver, Washington; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Reta made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ as a young wife and took that commitment seriously her entire life. She taught in Bible School and held Bible studies in her home while her daughters were growing up. Her faith was the most important element of her life. She was a member of the Bread of Life Church in Milan. Her favorite verse was Psalms 91:11- “For He will command His angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.”

She was a devoted mother and a devoted daughter. She was also a loyal friend, a hard worker, and a woman of great courage, and she knew how to make a happy life for her girls. Her many hobbies included gardening, cooking, crafting, crocheting, playing canasta, and sewing. She loved cats and dogs, and stray animals often found food and a measure of protection from her.

Services for Reta will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elmwood Cemetery, or Bread of Life Church in Milan, Missouri.

Post Views: 121