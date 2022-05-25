Resurfacing underway on Daviess County Route 69

Local News May 25, 2022May 25, 2022 KTTN News
Road Work
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A resurfacing project on U.S Route 69 in Daviess County is underway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project which extends from Route C to just north of Interstate 35. Crews completed concrete patching and plan to begin paving this week, weather permitting.

Motorists will be directed through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car. Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday, weather permitting. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late June.

All work schedules are subject to change.

Post Views: 27
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.