Resurfacing underway on Daviess County Route 69

A resurfacing project on U.S Route 69 in Daviess County is underway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project which extends from Route C to just north of Interstate 35. Crews completed concrete patching and plan to begin paving this week, weather permitting.

Motorists will be directed through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car. Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday, weather permitting. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be complete in late June.

All work schedules are subject to change.