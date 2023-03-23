Resurfacing projects to begin in Mercer, Grundy, Harrison and Worth counties

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resurfacing project on several routes in Mercer, Grundy, Harrison, and Worth counties is scheduled to begin soon.

Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, is scheduled to resurface 12 routes beginning Monday, April 3. The project is expected to be completed in late June 2023. The project will be split with Herzog Contracting Corp. completing the five Harrison and Worth county routes, and their sub-contractor, Norris Asphalt Paving Co., completing the seven Grundy and Mercer County routes.

Crews will work daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. During construction, each route will be closed in up to 2-mile segments. The roadways will reopen each evening.

Norris Asphalt Paving Co. plan to complete the seven Grundy and Mercer County routes following the below schedule:

Grundy County Routes C/B, Mercer County Routes U, JJ, D, C, and Mercer/Grundy County Route NN – milling off the existing pavement, April 3-7

Mercer County Route U – paving, April 10-14

Mercer County Route D – paving, April 17-21

Grundy County Route C/B – paving, April 24-28

Grundy/Mercer County Route NN – paving, May 1-12

Mercer County Route JJ – paving, May 12-15

Mercer County Route C – paving, May 15-24

Grundy County Routes C/B, Mercer County Routes U, JJ, D, C, and Mercer/Grundy County Route NN – rock shoulders and pavement markings – May 25 – June 14

Herzog Contracting Corp. plan to complete the five Harrison and Worth County routes following the below schedule:

Harrison County Routes F, MM, T, and Harrison/Worth County Route M – milling off the existing pavement, April 12-13

Harrison/Worth County Route M – paving, April 17-25

Harrison County Route F – paving, April 26 – May 3

Harrison County Route T – paving, May 4-23

Harrison County Route MM – paving, May 24 – June 1

Harrison County Routes F, MM, T, and Harrison/Worth County Route M – rock shoulders and pavement markings – June 5-26

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Related