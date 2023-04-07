Resurfacing projects delayed on seven Mercer, Grundy, and Harrison County roads

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resurfacing project on several roads in Mercer, Grundy, Harrison, and Worth counties was scheduled to begin next Monday, April 10, but a portion of the work has been delayed. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, is scheduled to resurface 12 routes. The project is expected to be completed in late June 2023.

The project will be split with Herzog Contracting Corp. completing the five Harrison and Worth county routes, and their sub-contractor, Norris Asphalt Paving Co., completing the seven Grundy and Mercer County routes. The portion to be completed by Norris Asphalt Paving Co. has been delayed with a new schedule yet to be determined.

Herzog Contracting Corp. is currently still planning to complete the five Harrison and Worth County routes following the below schedule:

Harrison County Routes F, MM, T, and Harrison/Worth County Route M – milling off the existing pavement, April 12-13

Harrison/Worth County Route M – paving, April 17-25

Harrison County Route F – paving, April 26 – May 3

Harrison County Route T – paving, May 4-23

Harrison County Route MM – paving, May 24 – June 1

Harrison County Routes F, MM, T, and Harrison/Worth County Route M – rock shoulders and pavement markings – June 5-26

Norris Asphalt Paving Co. plans to complete the following seven Grundy and Mercer County routes:

Grundy County Routes C/B, Mercer County Routes U, JJ, D, C, and Mercer/Grundy County Route NN – milling off the existing pavement, DELAYED

Mercer County Route U – paving, DELAYED

Mercer County Route D – paving, DELAYED

Grundy County Route C/B – paving, DELAYED

Grundy/Mercer County Route NN – paving, DELAYED

Mercer County Route JJ – paving, DELAYED

Mercer County Route C – paving, DELAYED

Grundy County Routes C/B, Mercer County Routes U, JJ, D, C, and Mercer/Grundy County Route NN – rock shoulders and pavement markings – DELAYED

Crews will work daylight hours, Monday through Saturday. During construction, each route will be closed in up to 2-mile segments. The roadways will reopen each evening.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change

